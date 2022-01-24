Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

RPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

