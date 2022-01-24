JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price to $37.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

