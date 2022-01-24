Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Get Sunworks alerts:

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after buying an additional 879,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunworks by 237.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 826,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunworks by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunworks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.