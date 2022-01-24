Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $849.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.15. Telos has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts predict that Telos will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

