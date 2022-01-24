Analyzing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Aware alerts:

This table compares Aware and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58% AvePoint N/A -66.41% -12.13%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aware and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aware currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 148.77%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Aware.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aware and AvePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million 5.53 -$7.61 million ($0.29) -10.00 AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A

Aware has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Volatility & Risk

Aware has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aware beats AvePoint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.