Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Head to Head Survey

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and PIMCO High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 222.29% 6.80% 3.99% PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PIMCO High Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Square Capital and PIMCO High Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and PIMCO High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.54 $1.71 million $1.60 2.51 PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of PIMCO High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

