Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

