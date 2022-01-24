Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €8.10

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elior Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

