Morgan Stanley Boosts DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target to $1,650.00

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $906.89.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

