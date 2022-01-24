Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

1/5/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/21/2021 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akin to the third quarter of 2021, we expect high fuel costs to hurt Allegiant Travel's bottom line in the fourth quarter. In the September quarter, average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) soared 66.7% to $2.20. The metric surged 34% to $2.01 during the first nine months of 2021. Rising expenses on salary and benefits are also denting the bottom line. However, with air-travel demand in the United States improving despite the threat posed by the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19, Allegiant's revenues are expected to increase going forward. In response to the demand uptick, the carrier is expanding its network. Allegiant expects fourth-quarter 2021 operating revenues to increase 0.5-4% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. The company's strong liquidity position is also a tailwind.”

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $176.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 90,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

