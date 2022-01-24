Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on APEN. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

