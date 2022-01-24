Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.05.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

