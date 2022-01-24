Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

