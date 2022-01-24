Raymond James Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $40.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.98.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

