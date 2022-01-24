First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.