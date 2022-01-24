Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.47.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Welltower by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

