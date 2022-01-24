Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.90. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,973 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,631,000 after buying an additional 788,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

