Barclays Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $55.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,819,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $24,923,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $3,066,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $48,108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

