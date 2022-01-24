CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$45.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

