First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $83.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.24.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

