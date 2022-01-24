Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Valvoline has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

