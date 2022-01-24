Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $238.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.57.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.44 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.37. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.