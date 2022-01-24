HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

