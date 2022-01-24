Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.