21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of VNET opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

