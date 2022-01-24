Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,800 ($51.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,084 ($42.08) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,994.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,122.27. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

