JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

YY opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.81. JOYY has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

