Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is an advisory, broking and solutions company. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $225.64 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.