Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

