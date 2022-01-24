Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $51.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MMP stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

