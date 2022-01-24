AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEYE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AEYE stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

