UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $34.73 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.