Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BILI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

Bilibili stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

