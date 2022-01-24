Financial Comparison: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.74%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 135.17%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 7.57 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -0.94 Pixelworks $40.85 million 4.25 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -6.94

Summit Wireless Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Wireless Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62% Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pixelworks beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.