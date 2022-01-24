RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.87.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $40.67 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

