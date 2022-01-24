Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMMNY. Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.
Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
