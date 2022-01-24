UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UCBJF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut UCB to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.77.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $109.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $120.25.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

