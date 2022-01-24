O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $675.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $635.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

