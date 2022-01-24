Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FULT stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

