Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BALY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.63.

BALY stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

