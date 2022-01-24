Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.