The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $209.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.57.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

