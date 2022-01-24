Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the airline’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 199,554 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
