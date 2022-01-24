Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.30 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the airline’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 199,554 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

