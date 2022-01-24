Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SNDX opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,471 shares of company stock worth $3,871,490. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

