Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $142.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.60.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.