Woodward (WWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.550-$3.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.55-$3.95 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $111.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

