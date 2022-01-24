Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

