Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76.
In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
