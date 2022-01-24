WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. WPP has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $82.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

