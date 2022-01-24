Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTTHF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

